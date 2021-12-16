Great Lakes Music Festival coming to Maranatha Baptist University

WATERTOWN, Wisc. — The Great Lakes Music Festival for high school students will be hosted by Maranatha Baptist University, on Jan. 28 and 29.

Registration costs include meals, workshops, and the use of music.

Students can either commute or stay in the dorms at a slightly higher cost.

There will be a $15 discount for registering before Jan. 8.

Participating students can work with university staff in tracks for band, string, piano, or vocal ensemble.

More information about the festival, as well as registration instructions, can be found on the MBU website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip