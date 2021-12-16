Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Great Lakes Music Festival coming to Maranatha Baptist University

items.[0].image.alt
Justin McCray
Piano
Posted at 9:27 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 22:27:45-05

WATERTOWN, Wisc. — The Great Lakes Music Festival for high school students will be hosted by Maranatha Baptist University, on Jan. 28 and 29.

Registration costs include meals, workshops, and the use of music.

Students can either commute or stay in the dorms at a slightly higher cost.

There will be a $15 discount for registering before Jan. 8.

Participating students can work with university staff in tracks for band, string, piano, or vocal ensemble.

More information about the festival, as well as registration instructions, can be found on the MBU website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale