Great Lakes Distillery is launching its first nonalcoholic product called 'Junipre'

MILWAUKEE — Great Lakes Distillery is launching a new nonalcoholic spirits line on Jan. 27 that will debut its first nonalcoholic botanical spirit called Junipre.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Great Lakes Distillery is launching the new line under Boundless Beverage LLC.

The Junipre is the first of several products that will launch under Boundless Beverage. It features juniper berries, ginseng, orange zest, cardamom, chili pepper and coriander, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Great Lakes Distillery owner Guy Rehorst said he began the idea during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think there has been a need for a while," Rehorst told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "I think a lot of people want a real cocktail. They don’t want a kiddie cocktail, or they don’t want to just go to a bar and have a soda when they don’t feel like drinking. The fact that they can get a complex nicely flavored cocktail, I think is a huge plus."

Rehorst plans for several other nonalcoholic products, but is taking its time with Junipre, saying it depends on how well it sells.

Junipre will be available for purchase at the Great Lakes Distillery tasting room and select liquor stores, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Junipre will be officially launched during an event at the tasting room on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m.

