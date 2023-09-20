Grape harvest season in Wisconsin: Here's how to join a crew at a local farm

Red, white or rosé? Whether you like a particular wine or not it all starts in the vineyard.

Right now Wisconsin is in the middle of grape harvest season.

At Hav Vineyards in Ozaukee County, the vines are filled with grapes ripe for the picking.

The 10-acre operation run by Nick and Andrea Havlik has 10 varietals from Pepin to Marquette.

Nick, owner of the nearly decade-old vineyard estimates it will bring in 70,000 pounds of grapes this harvest.

That's enough fruit to make nearly 1800 cases of wine.

Wisconsin has a long history of vineyards and wineries.

In 1846, Hungarian immigrant Agoston Haraszthy established a vineyard, winery, and wine cellar at what is today Wollersheim Winery in Dane County.

There are five distinct wine areas in the state. Here in southeastern Wisconsin, wineries make up the Glacial Hills Region.

Grape harvest in southeastern Wisconsin runs from mid-September to the end of October.

Hav Vineyards has hands-on opportunities for people who want to learn about the crop or are just vino lovers.

People can help with harvest over the next four weekends.

They are picking grapes on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and you can message them on social media to join a crew.

They pay in cash, and wine and even offer non-profits an opportunity to earn funds for their organization.

