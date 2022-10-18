Grand Avenue Club unveils surprise makeover of its downtown space

MILWAUKEE — After months of anticipation, Grand Avenue Club is ready to show off its completely transformed space.

Thanks to an initiative spearheaded by FLOOR360 called Design for a Difference, the Milwaukee non-profit’s downtown office got a floor-to-ceiling makeover, free of charge.

“It's hard to put into words. It's amazing. And it's absolutely transformative, I think for our agency, and I just can't say enough about what Design for a Difference has done,” said Phillip Connelly, the Executive Director at Grand Avenue Club.

New floors, new paint and a new design now surround the hub for an organization whose mission is to provide adults who have dealt with mental illness with what it calls pre-vocational training, employment opportunities and resources to succeed.

Those with FLOOR360 say choosing Grand Avenue Club for this gift was well worth it.

“We thought this would be a great way to help them get more attention, get more funding. And when we took a look at the space, it was kind of a no-brainer that this was a fantastic opportunity for us to take on,” said Kelly Kuehn, the Director of FLOOR360 Design for a Difference.

The makeover is an entirely volunteer-led effort, with local businesses donating their time and materials for this labor of love.

