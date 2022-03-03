Watch
Grammy-winning Christian artist Zach Williams to perform at State Fair

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair announced a new main stage performed on Thursday, Zach Williams.

Williams is a GRAMMY-award-winning Christian country artist. Some of his hits include “Chain Breaker,” “Old Church Choir,” and “Rescue Story.”

The Wisconsin State Fair said Williams was "one of Christian country music’s leading artists and songwriters, carving a niche with his singular blend of southern rock, country, and faith-filled songwriting."

We The Kingdom, a multi-generational family of musicians, will open for Williams.

Williams will be taking the main stage at the State Fair on Monday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

