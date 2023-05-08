Grafton Police investigate bomb threat at Meijer grocery store on Port Washington Road

GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Meijer grocery store on Port Washington Road on Monday.

According to an alert from the police department, "We ask that people stay clear of the area until we give the all-clear. As a precaution, the building is being evacuated. No traffic will be allowed into the parking lot."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

