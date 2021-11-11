Grafton police at it again, rolling out program to prevent package thefts during holiday season

GRAFTON — The Grafton police department has found a way to prevent porch pirates from ruining the holidays for its residents.

For the second year in a row, it's rolling out its holiday package program to prevent package thefts. Residents can send their holiday gifts to the police department instead of their homes. They just need to show an ID and receipt to pick it up.

"Oftentimes, people are at work when the packages are delivered. So, it's ripe for the picking," said police chief Jeff Caponera.

"Use the police department as your package pickup. We have plenty of room here, we have plenty of staff here to be able to do that," he added.

Caponera explains, when you order your product online, put your name as the recipient and type in the Grafton Police Department's address for delivery.

The packages will be kept in the department's records storage area, they'll be under lock and key and you'll have extra time for pick up. The police department's lobby hours are extended until 9 p.m. so you can grab your goods.

"It also frees up the resources because they're not having to go and take theft reports every time they turn around," Chief Caponera said.

Chief Caponera says it's not mandatory, but the department would appreciate it if you do take part in the program, you bring a new unwrapped children's gift or some non-perishable food when you come for pick-up. Grafton police will be donating those items to various charity programs this holiday season.

If you don't live in Grafton, there are other ways to protect your package this holiday season. If you won't be home when it arrives, you can track your package and ask a neighbor to watch out for it. You can also require a signature for your delivery or if you ordered from Amazon, you can have your product sent to an Amazon locker.

