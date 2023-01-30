Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grafton home explosion: Homeowners injured, cause unknown

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, however, We Energies has ruled out natural gas.
graftonhome.PNG
TMJ4
Grafton firefighters and police responded to a home explosion near Glen Anna Drive and Surrey Lane on Monday.
graftonhome.PNG
Posted at 3:20 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 16:20:32-05

GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton firefighters and police responded to a home explosion near Glen Anna Drive and Surrey Lane on Monday.

According to the Village of Grafton Police Department, the homeowners were home at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

homexplosion1.PNG
Grafton firefighters and police responded to a home explosion near Glen Anna Drive and Surrey Lane on Monday.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, however, We Energies has ruled out natural gas.

Surrey Lane is closed between Glen Anna Drive and Valley Drive, except for resident traffic.

Police say there is no threat to other homes in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower