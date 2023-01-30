Grafton home explosion: Homeowners injured, cause unknown

GRAFTON, Wis. — Grafton firefighters and police responded to a home explosion near Glen Anna Drive and Surrey Lane on Monday.

According to the Village of Grafton Police Department, the homeowners were home at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, however, We Energies has ruled out natural gas.

Surrey Lane is closed between Glen Anna Drive and Valley Drive, except for resident traffic.

Police say there is no threat to other homes in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

