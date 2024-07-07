Governor Tony Evers proclaims July 7-13 Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers proclaimed July 7-13 Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week.

According to a press release, women-owned and managed land has risen in Wisconsin. The release also referenced the historic contributions of women conservation professionals and educators.

This is the fourth year in a row that a coalition of agriculture and conservation organizations will commemorate the week with Conservation Educator Happy Hours across the state.

The events are free to attend and open to all conservation champions, educators, and allies — whether professional or volunteer — who are interested in amplifying the work of Wisconsin's growing population of women farmers and landowners, according to the release. The events are being hosted by Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC).

“We are so grateful for the Governor’s Proclamation, and we are hosting these Happy Hours to have a blast celebrating the contributions of women in the essential work of caretaking soil, water and wildlife,” said Esther Durairaj, program director for WiWiC and a research agronomist at Michael Fields. “Women have more influence than ever over the future of land and water in Wisconsin, and we need to be intentional about reaching them with resources and support.”

“The Happy Hour celebrations this year are really a terrific opportunity to see the new faces of leadership in the Wisconsin conservation community ,” added Kriss Marion, communications lead for WiWiC and owner of Circle M Market Farm in Blanchardville. “We have a new board chair and executive director at Michael Fields, The Nature Conservancy has brought in Emily Zimmerman as the new director of agricultural strategies after the recent retirement of Steve Richter and there are many new employees working in county NRCS offices. I can’t wait for everyone to connect.”

The schedule for the Wisconsin Women in Conservation Week Happy Hours is listed below:

Monday, July 8, 4-6 p.m.

Milwaukee - Alice's Garden Urban Farm

Tuesday, July 9, 4-6 p.m.

Stevens Point - The Main Grain

Wednesday, July 10, 4-6 p.m.

Mt. Horeb - Brix Cider

Friday, July 12, 4-6 p.m.

Eau Claire - 3rd and Vine

To RSVP or learn more about the WiWiC events you can visit the WiWiC website.

