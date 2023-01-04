Governor Tony Evers, Mayor Cavalier Johnson meet to discuss public safety

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Newly sworn-in Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will meet to discuss a big need for the city: more money to tackle issues like public safety.

We're not sure when the two leaders plan to meet today but we do know that their talk will revolve around hopefully getting our city more money out of the state's projected $6.6 billion surplus.

Local lawmakers say some key areas where additional funding could be very helpful and useful would be surrounding public safety as well as addressing a potential county-wide sales tax increase. This comes as Gov. Evers says he wants to find solutions in how the state invests in local communities which Mayor Johnson says is at the top of his mind.

