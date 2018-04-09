Governor Scott Walker voices support for sending troops to Mexico border
3:09 PM, Apr 9, 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he welcomes President Donald Trump's move to deploy National Guard troops to the border with Mexico.
Walker sent a letter Monday to Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan voicing his support for what he called Trump's "aggressive actions to secure our nation's southern border." Pocan on Friday had written Walker to ask that he reject the call to send troops, calling Trump's plan "grossly irresponsible."