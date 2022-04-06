Governor Evers announces $15M in funding for 'Get Kids Ahead Initiative'

MILWAUKEE — On Wednesday, Governor Evers announced $15 million in funding for Wisconsin school districts as a part of the "Get Kids Ahead" initiative.

Nearly every school district across the state opted into the program, and each one will receive a minimum of $10,000. The remaining funds will be distributed on a per-pupil basis.

Schools will be able to use the money to provide mental healthcare to students, hire and support mental health navigators, provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, and provide family assistance programs.

“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” said Gov. Evers. “These funds will go directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead.”

Evers announced the funding at Journey House in Milwaukee on Wednesday, where Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Keith Posley accepted a check for MPS for $966,436.

“This funding to support student mental health is already going out the door and making a difference in the lives of Wisconsin’s children,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jill Underly. “I commend the governor for his leadership, and for ensuring that this funding was both flexible enough for schools to access it effectively and intentional enough that it is truly addressing students’ needs.”

You can see a list of the other schools receiving funding, and how much they are receiving, here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip