Gov. Walker visits MATC to lay out workforce development plan

MILWAUKEE -- Gov. Scott Walker on Wednesday visited Milwaukee Area Technical College's campus in Downtown Milwaukee to lay out a plan for spending $20-million on workforce development.

The money was approved last year by state lawmakers.

Walker called his proposal for how to spend it "Wisconsin's Career Creator."

Some of the highlights of the Governor's plan include:

$5-million to expand dual enrollment offerings, allowing high school students to complete one year of college credit

$7-million towards scholarships that help employers pay for their workers to go back to school and expand their skill sets

$6-million for innovative, workforce development programs like middle school youth apprenticeship programs and mobile job centers

"This is how we believe the state's plan should work for using these dollars," Walker said. "We shouldn't just wait until the next budget to have that debate. We wanted to lay this out now."



"We need to send a message to our employers that we've got a plan not just to prepare the workforce for today, but for tomorrow and the days to come," the Governor added.