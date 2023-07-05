Gov. Tony Evers makes partial veto to 2023-25 Wisconsin budget

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday he will make partial vetos to the 2023-25 Wisconsin budget, calling his changes "significant improvements."

Evers' office issued the following statement containing more details about what he plans to veto:

I'm signing the 2023-25 biennial budget, with substantial improvements provided by my vetoes, making historic investments in communities, expanding affordable housing statewide, and addressing PFAS contamination.



I’m proud that the 2023-25 budget:



Provides a historic, generational increase in support to local communities statewide;

Builds upon our work to do what’s best for kids with more than $1 billion for K-12 education;

Invests $125 million in addressing PFAS contamination;

Makes one of the largest investments in workforce housing in state history; and

Bolsters our justice system, our state workforces, our tourism industries, our farmers and producers, and our veterans.



Through my broad veto authority, I'm:



Providing $15M for child care providers with additional flexibility;

Ensuring school districts have long-term spending authority increases;

Giving UW the ability to retain 188 positions; and

Targeting tax relief to working families.



So, while I’m glad the Legislature joined me in making critical investments in several key areas, the fact remains that this budget, while now improved, remains imperfect and incomplete.



The Legislature failed to meaningfully address the state’s ongoing workforce challenges, including an impending fiscal cliff for the state’s child care industry, even as the state has the largest surplus in state history.



So, today, I’m giving the Legislature a second chance.



Using my broad, constitutional veto authority, I've ensured ample state resources are readily available for the Legislature to complete their work on this budget—to do the right thing and to focus on passing real solutions for the urgent challenges facing our state.



The Legislature must make the substantial investments necessary to stabilize our state’s child care industry and keep parents in our workforce.



Failing to do so will cause calamitous consequences for employers, our workforce, and our state's economy.



I am optimistic that our work together can continue—and it must.



I urge the Legislature to continue working on this budget through the rest of this legislative session so we can bolster our state’s workforce, maintain our economic momentum, and do the right thing for Wisconsin.







Previous reporting below:

Wisconsin Republicans' spending plan sent to Democratic governor

By The Associated Press, Jun 29, 2023

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A two-year spending plan that would cut income taxes across the board, increase funding for K-12 schools and cut the University of Wisconsin's budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming was sent to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday.

Republicans who passed the budget in the state Assembly touted it as an investment in the state's priorities by cutting income taxes by $3.5 billion, reducing the number of brackets to move closer to a flat tax, increasing funding for K-12 public and private choice schools, and increasing pay for prison workers, prosecutors and public defenders.

The budget also would raise pay for all state employees by 6% over the next two years.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the budget, some parts of which were reached with bipartisan support, was a victory for taxpayers.

Democrats, who didn't have the votes to stop the Republican-authored plan, said it was a missed opportunity given the state's projected $7 billion budget surplus. They argued that Republicans disregarded the needs of the working class to enact a tax cut that benefits the wealthiest taxpayers.

“This budget just does not meet the historic needs of this moment,” Democratic Minority Leader Greta Neubauer said before debate began.

The Senate passed the budget on Wednesday on a nearly party-line vote, with no Democrats in support. The Assembly rejected all Democratic amendments before passing the budget Thursday on a 63-34 vote along party lines.

Evers could make changes with his partial veto or even wipe out the entire budget, though that would be unlikely as it would require lawmakers to start over and scrap aspects that Evers helped craft.

Evers hasn’t said what he will do. Republicans tried to write the budget in such a way that it would be difficult for him to make substantial changes even with his line-item veto power.

“We trust he will use his power to do the right thing by the people of Wisconsin when he gets it," Neubauer said, dodging questions about whether she would support him vetoing the entire budget.

Evers previously threatened to veto the entire budget over the University of Wisconsin's $32 million cut, funding that Republicans identified as going toward diversity, equity, or DEI, programming and staff. But the budget would allow for the university to get the funding later if it could show it would go toward workforce development and not DEI.

Republicans also refused to fund UW’s top building project priority, a new engineering facility on the Madison campus. The university, backed by the state's business leaders, urged lawmakers to reconsider, saying the new building would get at the heart of Republicans' goal of workforce development because it would allow for more students to graduate with engineering degrees.

The cut to UW stands out in a $99 billion budget where funding was increased or at least held steady across state government. Public K-12 schools, for example, would see a $1 billion funding increase under a deal Republicans reached with Evers that would also bolster funding for local governments by $1 billion.

Democrats also object to a $3.5 billion income tax cut that would benefit wealthy filers more than lower- income earners. The tax cut shrinks Wisconsin's brackets from four to three, moving it closer to the flat income tax rate in neighboring Illinois.

Evers had proposed an income tax cut more targeted to lower- and middle-income earners.

“The goal is to try and keep successful people in Wisconsin no matter what their income," Vos said in defense of the tax cuts for wealthier filers.

Republicans defend their cuts to a child-care program and a state office of school safety, saying they don't want to commit too much of the surplus to areas that require ongoing spending.

The budget covers the two-year period that begins Saturday and runs through June 30, 2025. Current spending levels will continue until Evers signs a new budget.

