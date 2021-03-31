Menu

Gov. Tony Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget

Morry Gash/AP
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The city has suffered from unrest in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is at rear. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 11:30 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:30:40-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor's roads budget.

Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau and Appleton.

Evers' 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities.

Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen.

Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.

