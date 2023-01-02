Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony to be held Tuesday

Gov. Tony Evers will hold his second inauguration ceremony Tuesday in Madison.

Evers will begin a new term with Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez.

The inauguration ceremony will feature performances by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir, the Waukesha South Marching Band, and the 132nd Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Performances begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by the official swearing-in ceremony at noon.

