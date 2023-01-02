Watch Now
Gov. Tony Evers' second inauguration ceremony to be held Tuesday

Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 02, 2023
Gov. Tony Evers will hold his second inauguration ceremony Tuesday in Madison.

Evers will begin a new term with Lt. Governor-elect Sara Rodriguez.

The inauguration ceremony will feature performances by the Milwaukee Children’s Choir, the Waukesha South Marching Band, and the 132nd Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard.

Performances begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by the official swearing-in ceremony at noon.

TMJ4 News Today’s Tom Durian will also be in Madison for live reports beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Watch Tom’s reports as well as the inauguration ceremony itself live wherever you stream TMJ4 News.

