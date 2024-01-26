Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sen. Lena Taylor to Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Governor Tony Evers announced Friday morning his appointment of Senator Lena Taylor to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Taylor will take over the judge's seat on January 30th. She will resign her current Senate position Friday.

"Senator Taylor is a committed public servant who has dedicated her life to pursuing justice for her community and the people of Wisconsin," says Evers. "I am confident she will serve the people of Milwaukee County well as circuit court judge.

Taylor has been a member of the Wisconsin State Legislature since 2003. She first served as Representative for the 18th Assembly District until 2005. Until then, she has represented the 4th Senate District. Before she was elected to office, Taylor was a public defender in Milwaukee in 1993. She opened her own general practice in 1996. She says those experiences pushed her to run for public office so she could make positive change in the community.

“It is with great honor that I both thank the people of the 4th Senate District for the opportunity to serve them since 2005 and Governor Evers for the opportunity to take my life experiences, constant quest for the truth, and unwavering commitment to equity and justice for all to the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County,” said Taylor.

The appointment fills the vacancy created by Judge Audrey Skwierawski's resignation. Taylor will complete her term, ending July 31st, 2025.



