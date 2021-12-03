Gov. Evers signs bill to increase value of Wisconsin agricultural products

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Friday to promote the export of the state's agricultural and agribusiness products.

Assembly Bill 314, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 92, relates to a plan to increase the value of Wisconsin's milk and dairy, meat, crop, and other product exports by 25 percent by June 30, 2026.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection's Center for International Agribusiness Marketing will work with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on the plan.

The bill is a part of Gov. Evers' three-pronged plan to support and invest in Wisconsin's farmers and rural communities.

“Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s economy but our Wisconsin way of life,” said Gov. Evers. “We started this work to promote and increase Wisconsin’s product exports even before the pandemic to help support our farmers and our rural communities, and I’m proud this legislation has finally made it to my desk. As we continue working to bounce back and recover from this pandemic, it’s never been more important to support and promote our state’s agricultural products and exports so we can ensure the success of our agricultural industry, and our farmers, producers, and their families who’ve been the backbone of our state for generations.”

