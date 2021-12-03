Watch
Gov. Evers signs bill to increase value of Wisconsin agricultural products

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Gov. Evers
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 11:55:19-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Friday to promote the export of the state's agricultural and agribusiness products.

Assembly Bill 314, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 92, relates to a plan to increase the value of Wisconsin's milk and dairy, meat, crop, and other product exports by 25 percent by June 30, 2026.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection's Center for International Agribusiness Marketing will work with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on the plan.

The bill is a part of Gov. Evers' three-pronged plan to support and invest in Wisconsin's farmers and rural communities.

“Wisconsin’s robust agricultural and agribusiness exports are not only a cornerstone of our state’s economy but our Wisconsin way of life,” said Gov. Evers. “We started this work to promote and increase Wisconsin’s product exports even before the pandemic to help support our farmers and our rural communities, and I’m proud this legislation has finally made it to my desk. As we continue working to bounce back and recover from this pandemic, it’s never been more important to support and promote our state’s agricultural products and exports so we can ensure the success of our agricultural industry, and our farmers, producers, and their families who’ve been the backbone of our state for generations.”

