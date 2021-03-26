Menu

Gov. Evers signs bill designed to lower prescription drug costs

Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 15:49:06-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a plan designed to lower prescription drug costs in Wisconsin.

The bill Evers signed on Friday sets new requirements for pharmacy benefit managers. They negotiate prices with drug manufacturers on behalf of insurers.

The bill, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, requires pharmacy benefit managers to register with the state and submit annual reports with the state on rebates they receive from drug makers and whether those savings were passed on to customers.

It also prohibits pharmacy benefit managers from not letting pharmacists tell patients about cheaper alternatives to their prescriptions.

