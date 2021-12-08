Gov. Evers promotes water safety funding from Biden's infrastructure bill

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers praised President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill Wednesday for its effort to increase access to safe drinking water in Wisconsin.

Evers previously praised Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as a “Win for Wisconsin”, and commented on the importance of clean drinking water for Wisconsin communities.

“Whether it’s addressing contaminants like nitrates or ‘forever chemicals' like PFAS or replacing lead pipes, the bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow us to continue the important work we’ve done to address water quality across our state,” he said.

The bill contains the U.S.’s largest investment in improving water quality, including over $142 million for the 2022 allotment of state loan programs for water infrastructure programs.

The bill also includes $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which continues to protect and restore the Great Lakes. The program began in 2010 and aims to improve environmental status and reduce toxic pollution in the Great Lakes and associated rivers.

Federal funding is also expected to fund efforts to address other concerns with Wisconsin water safety. This includes long-lasting PFAS chemicals, nitrates seeping into groundwater, and lead from service lines contaminating drinking water.

