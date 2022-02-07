Gov. Evers pardons 25 people bringing total to 416

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers continues to add to his record-setting number of pardons. On Feb. 7, he granted another 25 pardons bringing his total to 416. That is the most by any governor in the United States.

These pardons forgive the criminal for their offense and restores certain rights lost when convicted of a felony. Those reinstated rights are the ability to serve on a jury, hold public office, and have various professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

To be eligible a convicted felon must wait five years after their completed sentence and have no pending criminal charges. Registered sex offenders are not allowed to be pardoned.

May of those given pardons were convicted of drug possession and theft. Some of those who recently were pardoned are:

Chad Adelmeyer was 18 years old when he broke into a supermarket and took cash and checks. He has since earned an associate and bachelor’s degree and works in Appleton with his family.

Dante Biancardi was 21 years old when he was twice found in possession of a controlled substance. He has since held stable employment and helps others struggling with addiction through a local ministry. He resides in West Bend with his family.

Terry Moss was 23 years old when he was twice caught with a controlled substance after being pulled over for minor traffic violations. He now owns and operates a successful barbershop with his wife, through which he gives back to the community by organizing events and providing free haircuts. He resides in Madison.

Heidi Tlatelpa was 18 years old when she stole change and electronics from a family residence. Now a devoted mother, she works as a medical assistant at a cancer center in Oshkosh, where she resides.

For information on how to apply for a pardon, click here.

