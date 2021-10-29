Watch
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor volunteer firefighter who died of Covid-19

Gary Berg of North Prairie died in the line of duty on Oct. 19
Posted at 8:19 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 21:19:38-04

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Oct. 30 in honor of a volunteer firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting Covid-19.

Officials say Gary E. Berg of North Prairie died on Oct. 19. He was 54-years-old.

“Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Gary’s family and loved ones, the North Prairie Fire Department, and the North Prairie community,” said Gov. Evers. “We are thinking of them during this incredibly difficult time as they mourn this loss and honor Gary’s life and service to our state.”

Funeral services for Berg were previously scheduled for Oct. 23, but were changed, resulting in Gov. Evers' previous order to lower the flags on Oct. 23 did not take effect.

Services for Berg will be held in Genesee on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021, before he is laid to rest in North Prairie. Berg served for North Prairie for 36 years.

"The state of Wisconsin is forever grateful for his service, selflessness, and sacrifice," officials said in a statement.

