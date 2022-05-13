Watch
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

Posted at 5:14 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 18:14:37-04

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.

On Friday, Gov. Evers also signed Wisconsin Act 31, designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the proclamation "requests that the day be used to recall veterans’ accomplishments and to thank veterans for their service, and encourages schools to discuss Hmong military service in support of the armed forces of the United States."

During the Vietnam War, thousands of Hmong-Lao people fought alongside the United States. After the war, they faced harsh retribution from the Vietnamese and Lao governments for their service, according to a news release.

"May 14, 1975, is recognized as the last day of airlift evacuation of remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from the covert headquarters in Long Tieng, Laos to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand," a news release from the governor's office says.

