Gov. Evers kills GOP bill ending federal unemployment bonus

Katie Eggers/Wisconsin National Guard photo
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the Wisconsin Army National Guards 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment, during a sendoff ceremony July 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis. The approximately 400 Soldiers will deploy as a security element for coalition forces in the Central Command theater of operations. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Eggers
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 20:30:34-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would eliminate a $300-a week federal bonus for unemployed people.

The bonus was designed to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's scheduled to end on Sept. 6 but Republican legislators pushed the bill through the Assembly and Senate earlier this month, insisting that business can't find workers and the bonus is keeping people from seeking work.

Evers announced Tuesday he has vetoed the bill. He wrote in his veto message that he objects to the Legislature interfering with the executive branch's ability to administer the unemployment benefit program and there's no evidence to support the claim the bonus is keeping people from finding work.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

