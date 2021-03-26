Gov. Evers joins #StopAsianHate Virtual Wisconsin Day March 26

The Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition of Wisconsin is hosting a #StopAsianHate Virtual Wisconsin Day of Action and Healing on Friday, March 26, and Gov.Tony Evers will be joining the efforts.

As anti-Asian incidents increase across the US, support for the AAPI people is needed now more than ever.

Since March 2020, according to Stop AAPI Hate, there have been nearly 3,800 hate incidents self-reported by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Numbers are likely higher from unreported incidents.

Gov. Evers is encouraging Wisconsinites to participate in the #StopAsianHate event and support the Asian community.

“Bigotry, discrimination, and racialized violence toward Asian American and Pacific Islander elders, families, and community members is not new in our country," said Gov. Evers. "But over this past year, we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Asian harassment and violence as individuals even at the highest levels of government have used xenophobic and racist rhetoric to stoke fear around the coronavirus pandemic."

The virtual event will begin at 5:30 p.m.and you can join in on the conversation here.

For those who aren't able to join but are still interested in joining the conversation on social media, a day of action toolkit is available here.

“The harassment, attacks, and violence against our Asian American and Pacific Islander family members, friends, and neighbors has to stop,” Gov. Evers said. “I call on Wisconsinites to help end this dangerous rhetoric and condemn racist harassment, attacks, and violence. We can all do more.”

