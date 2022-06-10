Gov. Evers grants 56 pardons, brining total to 554

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that he has granted another 56 pardons, bringing his total to 554 pardons granted.

The Governor's Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on April 8 and 22. Applications that were selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board were forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.

“The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes. Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential," Evers said.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

Under Executive Order #30, individuals convicted of a Wisconsin felony may apply for a pardon if they completed their sentence at least five years ago and have no pending criminal charges.

Individuals currently required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon. Executive Order #130 established an expedited review process for applications that meet stricter criteria, including a greater length of time elapsed since sentence completion and nonviolent nature of the offenses.

The Governor's Pardon Advisory Board meets twice a month. The next meeting will take place on June 10. The hearings will air on wiseye.org/live from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

To see the list of the 56 people pardoned today, click here.