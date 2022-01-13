Gov. Evers grants 54 pardons, brings total to 391

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers have granted 54 more pardons, according to a press release. In the three years he has been in office, he has issued 391 pardons which according to his office is the most by any governor in the United States.

Many of the people who were recently given pardons were convicted for possession of or selling drugs, mainly marijuana.

A pardon is a forgiveness of a crime that restores rights lost after someone is convicted of a felony. Those rights include: the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and obtain certain professional licenses. It does not change court records.

People are eligible for pardons five years after they complete their sentence and don't have any pending criminal charges.

Some of the people who received pardons are:

Jill Wagner was 27 years old when she committed retail theft. Now a successful business owner, she runs marathons and resides in Shawano with her family.

Alison Youngs was 21 years old when she was found with a controlled substance in her car. She now owns a successful salon and is a leader in her business community. She resides in Hagar City with her wife.

James Richards was 20 years old when he sold controlled substances to an undercover officer nearly 50 years ago. Richards is an ordained minister and, in his retirement, spends time with his grandchildren and volunteers with recovery-focused organizations. He resides in Milwaukee and the district attorney’s office supports a pardon.

Joseph Turcotte was 17 years old when he sold marijuana to a confidential informant. He is now a proud father and “dance dad” and has maintained steady employment. He resides in West Bend with his family.

For more information about pardons or how to apply for one, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip