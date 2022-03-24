Gov. Evers grants 33 more pardons, bringing total to 449

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he has granted another 33 pardons, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 449.

The Governor's Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Feb. 11 and were then selected for expedited review or recommended by the Board and forwarded to Gov. Evers for final consideration.

These pardons forgive the criminal for their offense and restores certain rights lost when convicted of a felony. Those reinstated rights are the ability to serve on a jury, hold public office, and have various professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.

To be eligible, a convicted felon must wait five years after their completed sentence and have no pending criminal charges. Registered sex offenders are not allowed to be pardoned.

Many of those given pardons were convicted of drug possession and theft. Some of those who recently were pardoned are:

Eddie Anthony was 17 when he refused to pull over for officers. He now works as an accountant, payroll processor, and tax specialist in Milwaukee, where he resides with his family.

Kareem Bearden was in his twenties when he was caught in possession of THC and other controlled substances. He now owns his own trucking company and resides in Milwaukee.

Joseph Christensen was 19 when he was arrested for selling marijuana to fellow college students. He has since earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and resides in Austin, Texas, where he is the CEO and owner of a protein snack bar company.

Myles Kunnanz was 17 when he was involved in a home invasion during which he took an individual’s wallet. He is now a commercial diver and remote medical EMT, volunteering his skills to help communities impacted by hurricanes. He resides in Houston, Texas.



Gov. Evers also appointed two additional members to the Governor's Pardon Advisory Board.

According to a news release, the new appointees include:

" Anthony Cooper, Sr . serves as the vice president of Strategic Partnership and Reentry Services at Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development. He was granted a pardon from Gov. Evers in January 2021.

. serves as the vice president of Strategic Partnership and Reentry Services at Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development. He was granted a pardon from Gov. Evers in January 2021. Reverend John McVicker, Sr. is the founding pastor of Christ the King Baptist Church in Milwaukee. He additionally serves as board chairman for King's Academy Christian School, is an associate chaplain for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., a member of 100 Black Men of Greater Milwaukee, and serves as vice chair of the Board of Directors for So Sent I You."

