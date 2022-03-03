Watch
Gov. Evers: Executive Resident to be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Lacrossewi via Wikimedia
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 17:21:46-05

MADISON, Wisc. — The Executive Residence will be lit with blue and yellow lights at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

Officials say the lights will remain on for the foreseeable future.

