Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency over flooding concerns

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a State of Emergency throughout the state Tuesday due to flooding concerns following heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt.

The governor said in a statement that there have been flooding issues in several counties and there is potential for more widespread flooding across Wisconsin.

Above-normal temperatures last week caused the snow in northern Wisconsin to melt, creating elevated water levels in rivers and watersheds, according to a statement. Low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage have seen flooding and water-covered roadways, washouts, and damage. Several rivers and streams are also continuing to rise.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from potential major flood impacts is a serious concern for our state, especially as the water levels could continue to rise in the coming days,” said Gov. Evers. “This executive order instructs state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance should the need arise and helps ensure resources are available to assist with response and recovery efforts.”

TMJ4 meteorologists predict heavy precipitation in the forecast for the upcoming days. This could produce an additional one to three inches of rain, resulting in even more damage. Showers and storms are likely to move into Southeast Wisconsin by late morning Wednesday and will remain through Thursday. Temperatures will be briefly warmer Thursday and Friday before a chilly weekend.

According to a statement, Gov. Evers is "directing state agencies, including Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Wisconsin National Guard, to provide assistance should it be requested by local authorities."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip