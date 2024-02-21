Gov. Evers celebrates his new maps tour at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A popular Kenosha eatery known for its award-winning fish fries welcomed a special visitor Wednesday morning.

Gov. Tony Evers celebrated the new state legislative maps he recently signed into law at Union Park Tavern. It’s a move Evers believes reshaped one of the most gerrymandered maps in America.

“This is not a victory for me or any political party, but for the state and for the people of Wisconsin who spent a decade demanding more of us and demanding better of us as elected officials,” Evers said.

The event was attended by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, State Senator Bob Wirch and a standing room only crowd of invited guests.

“He’s fighting for fairness,” said Carl Lassiter of Mount Pleasant, who attended the event. “I think it’s best that he talk to the people. People like me.”

Lassiter said the new maps could bring optimism for Wisconsin voters.

“Unfortunately, a lot of us are turned off,” Lassiter said. “We’ve given up. But I think with this fair map, it’s going to regenerate new enthusiasm to get out to vote.”

Evers said he expects the State Supreme Court to have the new maps in place immediately for upcoming special elections.

“They understand it,” Evers said. “I’m assuming that they will use the maps that we are having going forward.”

