Gov. Evers approves $4.7M improvements to Milwaukee's Hillside Interchange

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers has approved the $4.7 million upgrade of I-43 in the Hillside Interchange in Milwaukee.

The project plans to upgrade several structures over I-43, just north of the Marquette Interchange.

Construction spans from Wisconsin Avenue north to Walnut Street. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 29.

Zenith Tech, Inc., is the contractor for the project, according to Evers' Office.

They aim to do the following:

Project Improvements

Thin Polymer Overlays on eleven structures mostly over I-43

Concrete bridge deck overlay and painting of the 12 th Street bridge over WIS 145 (Fond du Lac Avenue)

Street bridge over WIS 145 (Fond du Lac Avenue) Rehabilitation work within the Kilbourn Avenue Tunnels

What to Expect

The night work on this project is associated with the Thin Polymer Overlays on the structures mostly over I-43.

Most structures will have overnight lane closures and will fully reopen each morning.

Wells Street, State Street and Winnebago Street will utilize overnight full closures and will fully reopen each morning.

Work on the 12 th Street bridge requires a long-term full closure from approximately mid-April until mid-June.

Street bridge requires a long-term full closure from approximately mid-April until mid-June. To safely rehabilitate the Kilbourn Avenue tunnels and adjacent roadway, a full closure of both tunnels is required from approximately late-March until late July.

A signed detour will direct motorists to utilize nearby McKinley Avenue and 6th Street.

Construction is scheduled for completion by fall 2021. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

Visit the project website here.

