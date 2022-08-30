Gov. Evers announces second round of Diverse Business Assistance Grants across state

Governor Tony Evers' Office announced another round of Diverse Assistance Business Grants on Monday.

Earlier this year, over $50 million was awarded to organizations across the state supporting minority-owned businesses.

"A more diverse workforce, a more robust economy, and the best possible services for the people of Wisconsin. These are the benefits of helping women and minority-owned businesses succeed," said Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson.

An additional $15 million is now being awarded, and $6 million of that is headed to organizations in the Milwaukee area.

"We know that Black and minority business owners faced significant struggles during the pandemic and starting a business during this time was even harder," said Kathy Blumenfeld with the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

The Sherman Phoenix Foundation is receiving $3 million to provide grants to Black business owners with an emphasis on the creative sector.

"We will offer mentorship, skills training, technical support, and wellness programming to help ensure their success and sustainability," said Sherman Phoenix Foundation Executive Director Stacia Thompson.

Four other Milwaukee organizations were also awarded grants on Monday.

