Gov. Evers announces donation opportunities to support Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced new opportunities Thursday for people who want to help Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy.

Many of the people at Fort McCoy were unable to bring luggage or personal items, including clean new clothing and footwear. New items are preferred to ensure the health and safety of the refugees and to expedite processing.

Wisconsin is working closely with Team Rubicon and and Catholic Charities agencies in the state.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank the organizations and partners who are stepping up to offer their support and for helping to ensure Wisconsinites know how they can best help and donate to these efforts as they’re able.”

Catholic Charities of La Crosse has been working to collect donations and set up ways for people to provide supplies by shopping online.

You can see a full list of the items needed along with links to online shopping lists through major retailers here.

Businesses and other groups with large quantities of new clothing, footwear and other items to donate can contact Team Rubicon at Resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org or using the online form available here.

The state plans to open more donation locations across the state soon. Here's a list of current donation organizations.

If you want to donate but don't live near a donation location you can make a monetary donation directly to Catholic Charities of La Crosse, or to the American Red Cross.

You can learn more about Wisconsin's role in the refugee resettlement program and process here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip