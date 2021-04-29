Gov. Evers announces $21 million aimed to help cover overdue utility bills

Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) announced that over $21 million will be aimed towards helping Wisconsinites cover overdue utility bills.

Over 36,000 qualifying customers will receive aid through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” said Gov. Evers. “That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

The $21 million for WHEAP to fund this initiative comes from Wisconsin’s federal FY21 allocation for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Eligible household's accounts were paid off based on information provided by utility customers on their previously submitted program year 2020-2021 Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) application. There was no need to apply for the funding.

I’m pleased that DOA in partnership with the governor could help alleviate this burden for so many families that are dealing with so much right now,” said Joel Brennan, DOA Secretary. “Providing this funding through an already successful program ensures that the funds can be distributed quickly and efficiently without creating additional burdens to the utility customer. This was an easy decision by the Administration and is another example of the governor’s continued commitment to serving Wisconsin’s most vulnerable citizens. We will continue to advocate for initiatives, including the more than a dozen specific proposals in the Governor’s budget, that keep families in their homes, safely and securely.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip