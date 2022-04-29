Gov. Evers: 9.3 million trees planted in Wisconsin in one year under Trillion Tree Pledge

MENASHA, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that more than 9.3 million trees have been planted in Wisconsin since the governor committed to the Trillion Tree Pledge a year ago.

Last year, Gov. Evers pledged to plant 75 million new trees in rural and urban areas and conserve 125,000 acres of forest in the state by 2030. By completion, the state's tree pledge will result in nearly 29 million metric tons of carbon dioxide stored over the next 50 years, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provided an annual report which details the progress made on the governor’s pledge on Friday.

According to a news release, "of the 9.3 million trees planted in 2021, the DNR supplied more than half of the seedlings, including 2.7 million that were planted on private lands, 1.1 million that were planted on DNR lands, more than 500,000 that were planted in county forests, more than 42,000 that were planted in school forests, and over 45,000 that were given to elementary school students last Arbor Day. In addition, the DNR distributed 31.4 million seeds, which will likely grow into approximately 3.5 million future trees."

For more information about the Trillion Tree Pledge and the DNR’s Trillion Tree Pledge 2021 Annual Report, click here.

