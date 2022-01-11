Gordy the Groundhog getting ready for his big day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Will it be six more weeks of winter or will we have an early spring? Well, we won't know until Feb. 2, but Gordy the Groundhog is getting ready to make his big weather prediction.

The groundhog, who turns 4 on April 6, will either make a lot of people happy or angry depending on if he sees his shadow. As the tradition goes, if he sees his shadow, Gordy will return to his burrow for six more weeks of winter. But if he doesn't see his shadow, that means spring will be on the way soon.

The highly anticipated weather forecast will be streamed on the Milwaukee County Zoo Facebook page. As you watch, you can also play groundhog bingo. Download the bingo card on the zoo website. As you hear certain words during the forecast and presentation, cross off your bingo card. If you do get bingo, submit your card to zoo.specialevents@milwaukeecountywi.gov for a chance to win groundhog themed prizes.

