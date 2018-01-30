GOP Wisconsin Senate candidate Nicholson was paid by Democrats in 2002

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Wisconsin Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson was paid to do work for Democrats running for office in Minnesota in 2002.

Nicholson has spent a lot of time explaining his conversion from being the national president of the College Democrats in 2000 to running for U.S. Senate as a Republican this year.

Nicholson told a radio host a year ago that he was "absolutely sure I was not a Democrat" after speaking in 2000 at the Democratic National Convention. But Federal Election Commission records show Nicholson was paid $7,300 by Minnesota Democrats in 2002 for "administrative/voter drive" work.

He also registered to vote in 2005 as a Democrat in North Carolina and cast a ballot in the 2008 Democratic primary.

Nicholson has said he wanted to vote for Republican John McCain but couldn't switch his registration at the poll.