GOP Wisconsin Senate candidate Nicholson was paid by Democrats in 2002

Nicholson told a radio host a year ago that he was "absolutely sure I was not a Democrat" after speaking in 2000 at the Democratic National Convention. But Federal Election Commission records show Nicholson was paid $7,300 by Minnesota Democrats in 2002 for "administrative/voter drive" work.
He also registered to vote in 2005 as a Democrat in North Carolina and cast a ballot in the 2008 Democratic primary.
Nicholson has said he wanted to vote for Republican John McCain but couldn't switch his registration at the poll.