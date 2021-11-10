GOP leaders subpoena city of Madison for election documents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican leaders have subpoenaed the city of Madison for absentee ballot certificates returned in the 2020 presidential race, as part of a GOP-led investigation into a nonpartisan audit of the Wisconsin election.

The report by the Legislative Audit Bureau did not identify any widespread fraud that might have impacted the presidential election, which President Joe Biden won by about 21,000 votes.

The subpoena requests from Madison all physical absentee ballot certificates returned in the November election, as well as the results of tests conducted by the Madison City Clerk’s office on electronic voting equipment.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says federal and state laws require that the clerk “maintain control” over the documents and the city will not violate those rules.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip