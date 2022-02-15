GOP bills aim to prevent foreign influence at UW

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Republican-backed bills up for a vote in the state Senate aim to prevent foreign influence on University of Wisconsin campuses.

The bills up for a vote Tuesday are opposed by UW System and Democrats. A UW System official testified before a Senate committee that the additional regulations would be burdensome and any new requirements should come from the federal level.

One bill would create new disclosure requirements for UW institutions and employees related to research, contracts and gifts involving foreign governments, companies, and individuals. Another would prevent UW System schools from admitting or employing any members of China’s armed forces known as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

