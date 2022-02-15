Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

GOP bills aim to prevent foreign influence at UW

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
UW system
Posted at 8:52 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 09:52:08-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Republican-backed bills up for a vote in the state Senate aim to prevent foreign influence on University of Wisconsin campuses.

The bills up for a vote Tuesday are opposed by UW System and Democrats. A UW System official testified before a Senate committee that the additional regulations would be burdensome and any new requirements should come from the federal level.

One bill would create new disclosure requirements for UW institutions and employees related to research, contracts and gifts involving foreign governments, companies, and individuals. Another would prevent UW System schools from admitting or employing any members of China’s armed forces known as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing