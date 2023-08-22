'Goosebumps' author R.L. Stine to make 2 appearances in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The famed author of the children's horror series Goosebumps will be making two appearances in Green Bay this fall.

R.L. Stine is coming to the Brown County Library Pop Con on Saturday, Oct. 7 for interviews open to the public.

The library says in part, "R.L. Stine has been scaring people all around the world for decades. He is a popular American novelist best known for his horror books for children, including the Goosebumps and Fear Street series. So far, he has sold over 400-million books and his books have been translated into 35 languages, making him on of the best-selling authors in history."

The schedule is as followed:



12 p.m.: Horror for Youth: A Series Fun Interview with Dr. Bryan Carr

Central Library Auditorium Limited seating, first-come, first-serve

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Book Signing

Central Library Meeting Rooms Limited 2 items per attendee

4:30 p.m.: Special Off-Site Second Interview - R.L. Stine interviewed by BCL Director Sarah Sugden

Washington Middle School Auditorium: 314 S. Baird St., Green Bay Book signing: 2 items per attendee



Come see me! Brown County Library, Green Bay, WI. October 7. pic.twitter.com/jh3L2UvuoK — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) August 17, 2023

The family-friendly all-ages event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It invites attendees to dress up as their favorite superhero or pop-culture character. The event features interviews and the chance to meet local authors and artists. You can play board games in the gameplay area, as well as shop and meet creators in the Artist Alley.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit the Brown County Library's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip