Goodwill will stop accepting furniture donations beginning Thursday

Jeff Chiu/AP
The sign to a closed Goodwill store is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 8:08 PM, Nov 03, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Goodwill announced it will no longer accept furniture donations beginning Thursday.

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity offers a solution for those wondering what to do with their sofas, chairs, tables and more.

Habitat ReStore is now accepting furniture donations at all three of their Milwaukee County locations. They also offer a free donation pickup service.

Similar to Goodwill, ReStore resells these items to the public at a fraction of retail cost. Each year, through the sale of donated items, Milwaukee's ReStores are able to build safe and affordable homes in the community.

Donations of furniture can be made at any of the following three ReStores in Milwaukee County:

  • ReStore Wauwatoa: 3015 N 114th
  • ReStore Greenfield: 4150 S 108th
  • ReStore Franklin: 6939 S Riverwood Blvd

For more information, click here or call 414-257-9078.

