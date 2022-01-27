Goodland Extracts of Milwaukee to launch CBD-infused seltzer water on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Goodland Extracts of Milwaukee will launch its first CBD-infused seltzer water on Friday. This comes after eight months of research and development.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, the development included a chemical process to create a clear beverage and tasting and dialing in of flavor profiles.

The seltzer comes in four flavors: raspberry, strawberry, orange, and citrus.

Goodland Extracts co-owner Ryan Pattee said there is a big nonalcoholic trend happening now.

"We wanted to be a part of that," Pattee told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "We did some market research on CBD seltzer waters and the lack of choices out there and decided to formulate and bottle one."

According to Pattee, CBD sales in the U.S. hit $4.6 billion in 2020. Millennials and Gen X groups account for 71% of these CBD users, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

"What makes (CBD) unique is it's more of a calming, relaxing feel. I think a lot of the times when people go out to have beverages that's what they're trying to do, relax a little bit," Pattee said. "We figured it would be a pretty good mix with seltzer water."

Milwaukee-based Badger Liquor will be the distributor. According to Pattee, Badger Liquor is the first liquor distributor in Wisconsin to take on a hemp-derived CBD beverage.

You can purchase the beverage on Goodland Extracts' website or ask for the product at local bars and restaurants.

Pattee told the Milwaukee Business Journal if it goes well in Wisconsin, the company plans to go nationwide with it.

"There are not many choices out there right now. We just want to become the main choice for people who are looking for this style of beverage," he said.

Pattee also said Goodland Extracts is working on a CBD-hop water for people who like the taste of beer, but don't want an alcoholic beverage and also a CBD tablet.

