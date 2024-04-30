Watch Now
Goodbye goody bags: Some parents say the birthday essential isn't necessary

From pencils to candy, goody bags are usually an essential at kids' birthday parties. But that might not be the case anymore.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 07:36:29-04

Rosie Colosi, parent reporter for Today, recently wrote an essay about the pros and cons of birthday party goody bags. She says, quote, "after eight years of being a mom, I've decided there is no such thing as a 'good' goody bag."

So we wanted to hear from you — are kids party goody bags necessary? Share your thoughts in our Megaphone poll.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

