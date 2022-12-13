'Good Things Brewing': New TV show highlighting Milwaukee to air in 12 Midwest markets

MILWAUKEE — VISIT Milwaukee will air a new TV show called "Good Things Brewing" next year in 12 Midwest markets as a way to drive visitation to the City of Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, VISIT Milwaukee said "Good Things Brewing" will be hosted by award-winning event planner David Caruso and produced and distributed by Plum Media. It will begin on Feb. 18 with following episodes airing on Feb. 25, March 4, and March 11.

The show will be broadcast on network affiliates in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Madison, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Wausau, Minneapolis, Rochester, Minn., Chicago, Rockford Ill., South Bend, Ind., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Quad Cities, Iowa.

According to VISIT Milwaukee, host Caruso will be guided by eight Milwaukeeans on an adventure through the city. Throughout four episodes, the crew explores three food halls and a food truck park, three art galleries, two coffee shops, a wine store, an Italian bakery, a Mexican grocery store, America's Black Holocaust Museum, a neighborhood barbershop, six restaurants, three county parks, the city's only state park, Deer District, and Henry Maier Festival Park.

The show will highlight Milwaukee's amenities to potentially 9.2 million television viewers and more through digital channels.

Below are further broadcast details:



Market Station Day Time Milwaukee NBC Saturday 6:30 PM Green Bay NBC Saturday 6:30 PM Madison NBC Saturday 6:30 PM La Crosse FOX Sunday 10:00 AM Eau Claire FOX Sunday 10:00 AM Wausau FOX Sunday 9:30 AM Minneapolis CW Sunday 11:30 AM Rochester FOX Sunday 10:00 AM Chicago WGN Sunday 12:00 PM Rockford FOX Sunday 10:00 AM South Bend FOX Sunday 11:30 AM Cedar Rapids CBS Saturday 6:30 PM Quad Cities FOX Sunday 10:30 AM

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip