Good Samaritan rescues 3 people after boat overturns in Lake Michigan in Kenosha

USCG Great Lakes
Posted at 4:32 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 17:32:16-04

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Good Samaritan rescued three people after their boat overturned in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Thursday.

According to USCG Great Lakes, the coast guard received a report of a capsized vessel and three people in the water near the Kemper Center.

The coast guard says a Good Samaritan arrived on the scene, rescued the people, and took them back to shore where medical personnel was waiting.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

