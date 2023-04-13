Good Samaritan rescues 3 people after boat overturns in Lake Michigan in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Good Samaritan rescued three people after their boat overturned in Lake Michigan in Kenosha on Thursday.

According to USCG Great Lakes, the coast guard received a report of a capsized vessel and three people in the water near the Kemper Center.

The coast guard says a Good Samaritan arrived on the scene, rescued the people, and took them back to shore where medical personnel was waiting.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

#USCG SEC Lake Michigan received report of a capsized vessel and 03 PIWs IVO Kemper Center in #KenoshaWI. STA Kenosha RBM responded. A Good Samaritan arrived on scene, rescued the PIWs and were taken back to STA with EMS waiting. BZ to all parties involved! #GoodSam pic.twitter.com/ReiD6vicle — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) April 13, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.

