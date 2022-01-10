Gone too soon: How a Manitowoc family is remembering an 8-year-old who died in a rollover crash

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc family is grieving after a child died in a rollover crash last Wednesday.

Krystle Cooley

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, eight-year-old Skylar Beattie and the driver of a truck were going southbound on I-43 near County Road K in Manitowoc County.

That’s when the driver lost control and the truck went into the ditch, striking the cable barrier.

The truck then rolled over and came to rest in the middle northbound lanes.

Authorities say the child was then transported to the hospital where she died. The driver of the car survived. The State Patrol Sunday night could not confirm to NBC 26 the connection between Skylar and the driver.

There is word if winter conditions played a factor in the crash, but it snowed that night.

In wake of the tragedy, NBC 26 spoke with the family of the child to learn more about who the eight-year-old was, how she will be remembered and how the community is now stepping up to help.

Krystle Cooley

“She wanted to be an astronaut. She wanted to be an astronaut since she was little. Since she was about three,“ said Krystle Cooley, Skylar’s mother.

Krystle Cooley

Krystle Cooley

“We bought her an astronaut suit that she would wear around the house. Every once in a while she would change her mind and say she wanted to be a mom,” Krystle said.

Krystle Cooley

Skylar’s mom says losing a child left her without words to explain her feelings.

Krystle Cooley

“How do you pick one favorite memory? Every memory is my favorite one with her. I miss singing ‘You are my sunshine’ with her every night,” Krystle said as she teared up.

Krystle Cooley

The family describes the little girl as vibrant and full of love.

Krystle Cooley

Skylar loved making TikTok videos. Her loved ones said she’d love to dance and wasn’t afraid to show off her bubbly personality.

Watch one of her videos:

“Skylar was everything. She loved everyone. She loved everything. She had the biggest heart I’ve ever met,” Krystle said.

Skylar’s grandfather, Tim Cooley now devastated that he lost Skylar, who was his his fishing and archery partner.

Krystle Cooley

“I loved that little girl so much and I still love her. That won’t stop. Her and I we’d love archery. We’d do it together. 3D archery we’d go all over the state,” Tim said.

Krystle Cooley

In wake of this tragic crash, the community has been showing an outpouring of love and support to Skylar’s mom and family.

Valerie Juarez

Other family members have set up a Go Fund Me page where nearly $21,000 dollars have been raised to help with funeral and medical expenses.

Click here to be redirected to the Go Fund Me page if you’d like to help the family as well.

Both Sabbatical Brewing and PetSkull Brewing in Manitowoc, Skylar’s mom works at both, decided to donate 100 percent of their proceeds this weekend to help as well.

Valerie Juarez

“In Krystle’s situation. You’re looking at an amazing woman, amazing mother of two who worked three jobs to take care of her family. That’s tough,” said Will Schneider with Sabbatical Brewing.

Valerie Juarez

The two brewing companies hoping the funds raised will alleviate some of the financial stress for the family during this difficult time.

“People came out that never stepped foot before. They were giving out money and just walked right out. They don’t need beer, but they want to support a great cause,” said Paul Hoffman with PetSkull Brewing.

Hoffman’s workers also donated their tips which the brewing company also matched.

“The outpouring of support you have received. From my family, from Brenda’s family, aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers, strangers. People that can’t afford to give, that gave. This is a testament of how much you touched their lives and thank you,” Tim said as he teared up.

Krystle Cooley

The family was sincerely grateful for all the help and support they’ve received over the last few days.

And while eight-year-old Skylar’s life was taken too soon, there’s one thing for sure, she will never be forgotten.

Krystle Cooley

“I miss her hugs, I miss her saying ‘I love you more’. I miss the happiness that she brought to the room every time she walked in,” Krystle said.