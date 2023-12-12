Golda Meir 3rd graders get to try their hand at politics as 'Alderperson for a Day'

MILWAUKEE — In a world full of big thing and big people, a group of third graders knew just who to talk to to make their voices heard.

There was a special trip Tuesday morning for 18 students from Golda Meir, who won the very first City of Milwaukee Alderperson for the Day Essay Contest.

The contest was all about what they would do to make the world a better place.

“In the essays that I read it was everything from working together to try and stop violence, to putting more speed humps so that reckless driving wouldn’t be out there to organizing more clean ups so that there wouldn’t be so much trash on the streets," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

Coggs created the contest so students could learn about government, consider issues in their community and write a short essay on what they'd do to improve it.

Students were able to bring their ideas right to their very own aldersperon during the Common Council meeting. They had a front row seat to all of the hottest topics around the city.

"Dealing with Christmas trees," said Alderman Bob Bauman. "Have you heard about that? We have a big stink about Christmas Trees. The city didn’t want to pick them up so we’re going to make them pick them up. That will be the last item on the agenda today. That’s kind of historic stuff right?”

It was a great way to show these future leaders no voice or idea is too small to be heard.

“It’s so refreshing to see so many young people who not only saw the issues but saw the ideas to work toward change," said Coggs.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip