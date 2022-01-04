GoFundMe set up for inmate who died in Kenosha County Jail

KENOSHA — The family of an inmate who died while inside the Kenosha County Jail has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Jan. 1. He was taken to Froedert South, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Officials still haven't been able to determine a cause for his death.

According to the GoFundMe, Post-McNab was a 'healthy' person, and this has been a shock to the entire family.

"We are asking anyone who is able to make a donation to put towards this, to please do so," the GoFundMe said.

He had been in custody at the jail since June 22, 2021. State court records show he was being held for felony driving or operating a vehicle without consent and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, among other charges.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip