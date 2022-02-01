GoFundMe for homeless mom and daughter in Sheboygan raises $63K

SHEBOYGAN — A wheelchair bound and homeless mother's prayers have been answered for her and her daughter. They finally have a warm place to stay thanks to the generosity of hundreds of strangers.

Ashley Mckinnie and her daughter have recently been staying in and out of shelters in Sheboygan. At one point, she thought she was going to be kicked out of the shelter too.

"My daughter has been struggling because it's hard for her to take a nap and she's been sick. She's been really tired in the morning so it's rough leaving out. I was told that if she keeps throwing tantrums about leaving out we will get kicked out. It is freezing outside right now and I'm in a wheelchair and I often times have to wheel myself to the library," McKinnie wrote on her GoFundMe page.

As a last resort, she decided to make that GoFundMe hoping someone would hear her prayer. Hundreds have heard it. She asked for $1,400. Instead, as of the publication of this article she has $63,918 and counting.

"Update we are in a hotel for the week. A pastor helped me out. I should have a place within the week because of all your guys help. If anyone knows of any places that will accept me no matter my credit history that would be gratefully appreciated. I'm going to try for a mobile home," she wrote on GoFundMe.

It's still a long road ahead for Mckinnie and her daughter, but this helping hand from the southeastern Wisconsin community will give her the boost she needs to provide a warm home for her daughter and food on the table.

